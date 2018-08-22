The town has filed a lawsuit against a number of drug manufacturers in response to the opioid crisis.

The law firm of Simmons Hanly Conroy announced on Wednesday that the town filed a lawsuit on behalf of the town against manufacturers and distributors of prescription drugs. Stratford is one of 10 Connecticut localities that are named as plaintiffs in the lawsuit, which was filed Tuesday in Hartford Superior Court.

Purdue Pharma L.P.; Purdue Pharma Inc.; The Purdue Frederick Company, Inc.; Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Cephalon, Inc.; Johnson & Johnson; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Endo Health Solutions Inc.; Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Insys Therapeutics, Inc.; McKesson Corporation; Cardinal Health, Inc.; and AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation are among the defendants in the suit.

Other cities and towns include Berlin, Middlebury, Prospect, Seymour, Wolcott, Bethlehem, New Milford, Roxbury, and Coventry, according to a Simmons Hanly Conroy press release.

The Stratford lawsuit follows similar, ongoing actions filed by Drubner Hartley & Hellman and Simmons Hanly Conroy on behalf of 19 municipalities in Connecticut.

In the complaint, according to Simmons, the town seeks relief, “including compensatory and punitive damages, for the substantial resources it spends each year to combat the public nuisance created by the drug companies’ deceptive marketing campaign that misrepresents the safety and efficacy of long-term opioid use.”

“The opioid crisis has hit home in our community just as it has in other communities across the state, leaving a trail of destruction and incalculable loss,” Mayor Laura Hoydick said in the a press release. “The toll it has taken on families in our community demands that we take action as we seek solutions to this growing public health crisis.”

James Hartley, a partner at the Drubner Hartley & Hellman law firm, added “The defendants have profited significantly while simultaneously ignoring the devastating impact of opioids on our communities. Big Pharma has to be held accountable for its role in creating this epidemic and perpetuating its devastating effects.”

Attorney for the towns said that “as a result of the defendants’ conduct, increased misuse of opioids has led to a significant increase in the number of opioid-related emergency room visits, hospital stays and deaths statewide. Between 2012 and 2017, Connecticut went from being ranked 50th in drug overdoses to 12th nationwide.”

Stay with The Stratford Star for more information on this story.