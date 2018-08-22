Lack of voices in Town Council

To the Editor:

I attended the Town council meeting on Aug. 13, having recently moved to Stratford. I was a little more than disappointed in the way the Town Council operates its meetings and the public forum. At the public forum it seemed that the council members were either unwilling, or unable to respond to concerned residents of the town on various issues, one of which, was the Town Council’s inability to respond. Local governments like this are supposed to be advocates for their constituents but this kind of policy makes them seem uncaring, and only paying lip service to residence who come looking for answers.

My second issue the very short meeting itself. The public forum lasted 15 minutes and the meeting itself lasted 12 minutes total. I know that this could be just a case of a slow August, but less than 15 minutes for a meeting is insane. The mayor was not at the meeting but did submit a report which was not read aloud. There were also committee reports that were glossed over. There were also various appointments that were not discussed according to the agenda.The only real discussion was the repainting of a tennis court, and an amendment to a town ordinance banning pets from town parks.

I would like to see more engagement from the Town Council in the future, this self-imposed refusal to have a dialogue with the residence is not productive. People need to know that they’re being heard and that their issues are being considered at the least. Debate and public discourse is a cornerstone of democracy, and a New England tradition. I hope that the town council will lift its restriction on public response and engage in an actual dialogue with the residents of Stratford.