Stratford’s discarded Christmas trees give new life to river

Trees that brightened Stratford houses last Christmas are finding new life restoring habitat.

Volunteers from Trout Unlimited anchored last year’s Christmas trees, donated by the town of Stratford, to the banks of the Mill in Fairfield, along Congress Street, in a conifer revetment project.

The branches of the trees will catch sediment, reshaping the banks and in the process improving habitat for trout while preventing flooding and erosion.

“The challenge here on the river was that because of stormwater runoff there’s a lot of flash flooding, so the stream was eroding very wide,” Wilton native Jeff Yates, national director of volunteer operations for Trout Unlimited, said. “So what you had was a stream that used to be about 10 or 15 feet wide, might be two or three feet deep, had eroded so it’s a good 30 to 40 feet wide, but had lost its depth.”

A group of 18 volunteers from the Nutmeg and Mianus chapters of Trout Unlimited, among others, gathered on Sunday, Aug. 19, to do the work.

“Everybody that signed up came, which is amazing, plus one extra person,” said Nutmeg TU President Rich Rosen of Trumbull. “Everybody worked hard.”

Some dragged trees, deposited on the side of Congress Street by Fairfield Public Works, to the bank of the Mill River. In the water, volunteers divided the tasks of driving anchors, carefully placing the trees together in the water so their branches interlocked, and using rope to tie the trees to each other and the anchors.

“The branches of the pine trees are so thick so when the river flows through them they slow the current and they capture all that road sand and all that sediment and debris coming downstream and rebuild that bank,” Yates said.

The process will slowly build a gently sloped bank rather than steep banks that exist today.

“The water can slide up and onto the floodplain and dissipate its energy and stop doing damage to the stream bed,” Yates said.

“The trees are in there and we hope that the banks are going to fill in over time, making the fishing habitat better,” Rosen said.

Altering the current also improves habitat on a stream that the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection reclassified as a Wild Trout Management Area, meaning it is not stocked and fishing is catch-and-release only with a single, barbless hook.

“The Mill River here has the highest concentration of wild fish of any river in the state,” Yates said.

Passing through a narrowed channel, the water will move faster, creating deeper holes for the fish, and clearing sediment and debris from the small riffles at the tail end of the pool, which Yates said is critical for spawning to the brook trout and wild spawn trout.

The branches provide juvenile fish a place to hide from predators.

The trees were collected after the holidays in the town of Stratford, where Carey worked before becoming conservation director for the town of Fairfield.

After a little more than two hours, the framework for some 200 linear feet of extended bank was in place on the Fairfield side.

“We’re really excited by the enthusiasm and the turnout and the cooperation we’re getting from the Town of Fairfield,” Rosen said. “The Town of Fairfield supplied the trees, which they got from the Town of Stratford, so it’s a real cooperative multi-town approach.”

Nutmeg TU was awarded some of the funds for the Mill River Project through Trout Unlimited’s Embrace A Stream program, which Yates said has donated $4.6 million toward habitat conservation and youth education projects since 1973. SweetWater Brewery also supports Embrace A Stream.

Once Nutmeg TU received an Embrace a Stream grant, it bolstered that money by participating in the Embrace a Stream Challenge, which solicited additional donations.

“Last year and again this year, Orvis put up $25,000, and chapters were able to compete,” Yates said. Donations brought in another $1,200 for the Mill River project.

Funds were also raised with local showings of the Fly Fishing Film Tour.

Work is not done.

“We did maybe 50 or 70 yards, and we have two or three times that to go,” Rosen said. Rocks could also be added to the streambed.

Additional projects could also include replacing invasive knotweed, which is smothering the area between Congress Street and the river, and planting more native species, an effort begun some five years ago by Nutmeg TU.

“The knotweed, while we did have it tamed, has come back with a vengeance,” Rosen said.

Volunteers will return, as they did Sunday.

“What’s great about hands-on projects like this, whether it’s installing a conifer revetment, planting a riparian buffer along the stream, picking up trash — is people really want to get their waders wet and their hands dirty for Trout Unlimited. And as we saw today the volunteers worked hard, had a great time and really felt they made an appreciable difference in the health of the river and when they come back they’re going to see the fruits of their labor, they’re going to see that habitat in a much better condition when they arrived here this morning, whether it’s next month, next year, or three years from now.”

After the day’s work was done, Yates said word will spread — and that’s just as important.

“Everyone who volunteered here today, they’re not going to be able to help but tell their friends and families how they worked with Trout Unlimited to help restore the Mill River and how important it is to protect the Mill River, and hopefully that awareness spreads to people who don’t even fish, so they know not to do things like wash their car in their driveway, dump antifreeze down the storm drain, reduce their fertilizer and pesticide use, all sorts of things that they can do to keep this water quality higher.”