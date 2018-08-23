Stratford Star

Lacrosse: Stratford trio staying together at Wilkes University

By Bill Bloxsom on August 23, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Stratford High’s Dan Cox, Jake Chittem and Gavin Scofield, with coach Brian Mayglothling looking on, sign letters of intent to play men’s lacrosse at Wilkes (Pa.) University.

Dan Cox, Jake Chittem and Gavin Scofield, out of Stratford High, will play men’s lacrosse at Wilkes (Pa.) University.

The Colonels play in the Division III Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom (MAC Freedom), where coach Curtis Jaques squad went 8-8 a year ago.

“Those three guys are going to be sorely missed,” Stratford coach Brian Mayglothling said. “Each of them represent themselves really well and are emblematic of the type of kids any coach would want as part of their program. They are hard working, great leaders and outstanding character kids. Each one of them led our team in their own way, but they were all effective and great role models for the younger players on the team.”

Cox, a goalie, Chitten on defense, and Scofield, on attack, helped the Red Devils post a 6-10 record. As juniors, they led Stratford into the Class M state tournament where the locals split a pair of games.

“I think it is a huge step and a big accomplishment for me to being playing the sport I love in college,” Chittem said. “And and to have two of my friends that I’ve played with since I was in fifth grade will just make the experience better.

“Coach Mayglothing was a great coach and one of the men I looked up to this year. He was always there for me whenever I had a problem and we just had a great bond. I can’t believe we only had one year together, but it was the best season of lacrosse I have played in my career and he had a huge role in why I played so well.”

Jaques has led Wilkes University to statistical growth across the board in his first three seasons. The Colonials had increases in a wide variety of categories, but most noticeable are the jumps in groundballs-per-game (81 percent increase), assists-per-game (76 percent increase), points-per-game (70 percent increase), shot percentage (67 percent increase) and scoring offense (63 percent increase).

