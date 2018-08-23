Art Walk

The annual Art Walk will run Aug. 24 through Sept. 8 at various locations in Ridgefield. The Ridgefield Guild of Artists’ fifth annual Art Walk will feature 52 artists from Westchester and Fairfield counties. For more information, visit rgoa.org.

Broadway Unplugged

Broadway Unplugged will be performed on Aug. 24 at 8 p.m. at the ACT of Connecticut, 36 Old Quarry Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $70-$80. For more information, visit actofct.org.

Keb’ Mo’ Solo

Keb’ Mo’ Solo will perform on Aug. 24 at 8 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $75. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Hey Stamford!

The Hey Stamford! Food Festival is on Aug. 25 and Aug. 26 from 1 to 9 p.m. at Mill River Park, 1010 Washington Blvd., Stamford. For more information, visit heystamfordfoodfest.com.

Century of Style

The Century of Style: 1860 – 1960 exhibit runs Aug. 25 through Oct. 6 at Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road, Wilton. For more information, call 203-762-7257.

Silvermine exhibit

The New Canaan Historical Society will display paintings by Silvermine artists Heidi Lewis-Coleman and Kathy Draper on Aug. 25 through Sept. 15 at the historical society, 13 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan. All art is for sale and a portion of the proceeds benefits the historical cociety. For more information, visit nchistory.org.

2018 Fanfare

The 2018 Fanfare is on Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. at Seymour High School, 2 Botsford Road, Seymour. This year’s competition features the Connecticut Hurricanes, Fusion Corps, Sunrisers, Erie Thunderbirds and exhibitions by Magnificent Brass, Hawthorne Caballeros Alumni, New York Skyliners Alumni, and Connecticut Alumni. Tickets are $15-$20. For more information, visit cthurricanes.org.

FourLegged4k

The FourLegged4K is on Aug. 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Taylor Farm Park, 7 Calf Pasture Beach, Norwalk. Proceeds will benefit PAWS. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit pawsct.org/events.

*2018’s Downtown Market

Stratford’s 2018’s Downtown Market is on Aug. 26 at Colonial Square parking lot, 2420 Main Street, Stratford. It includes a juried crafts, art, and jewelry show, accompanied by music, activities for children, and theater.

Olga Klymk

The Olga Klymk exhibit will run Aug. 26 through Sept. 30 at the Sidewalk Gallery, 18 South Main Street, Norwalk. The exhibit will feature the artist’s watercolor paintings.

Stoneband

Stoneband will perform on Aug. 26 at 5:30 p.m. at 104 Weston Road, Weston. Stoneband has been sharing a distinctive blend of originals, classic rock and blues since 1966. Redding residents Ira and Maxine Stone are songwriters, guitarists, and vocalists who have performed with a Who’s Who of rock and roll, including Mick Jagger, John Oates, Allman Brothers, Yes, Poco, and Chad Mitchell. Tickets are $15 for members and $20 for non-members. For more information, visit westonhistoricalsociety.org.

Luna

Luna will perform with Olden Yolk on Aug. 26 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $35. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Upcoming

Los Texmaniacs will perform on Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. at Ballard Park, 485 Main Street, Ridgefield. The concert is free. For more information, visit chirpct.org.

Jean Luc Ponty will perform on Aug. 29 at 8 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $68. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.