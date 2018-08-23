Stratford’s Carol Duggan has played pickleball for three years, but is now taking lessons to improve her game.

“I was self-taught,” said Duggan, who took summer lessons with Mary Martinik, a certified International Pickleball Teaching Professional Association instructor, who has played in tournaments on the local, regional and even national level.

Duggan, who is over 60 but won’t reveal her age — after all, her athleticism says she’s much younger — said learning different strokes in the game of pickleball are helpful to her.

A tennis player for 40 years, Duggan said the ground stokes transition well for pickleball play, but notes there are differences in the games.

“Some of the strokes are different. As a tennis player sometimes you want to hit your tennis strokes and Mary is teaching some different things like the dink. It’s a little tough to master for a tennis player because we like to hit hard,” Duggan said.

So what is pickleball?

Pickleball is known as a combination of tennis, ping pong and badminton. Most similar to tennis, the sport requires paddles that are smaller than tennis racquets and is played with a Wiffle-like ball. The court is significantly smaller than a tennis playing surface.

Area parks have designated pickleball courts and lines have been added to some tennis courts for multi-sport use.

“I think it’s helped my tennis game at the net because your hands are faster. I think it’s good for older people for their reaction time,” Duggan said.

The good news, Martinik notes, is that it is a game anybody can learn.

“It’s never too late to start,” said Martinik. “People can pick up the basics of the sport on their own, but it pays to have lessons. You can learn so much that will get you to your end goal of being proficient in less time. Sometimes we establish bad habits that are hard to break.”

A pickleball player for about four and a half years, Martinik attended the US Open Pickleball Championships in Florida in April.

During competition in the Connecticut State Games this year, Martinik won gold in singles and doubles play, and qualified for the National Senior games to be held in Albuquerque, N.M., next June. Martinik had a hat-trick qualification of sorts, making the cut for women’s doubles, mixed doubles and singles.

A strong athlete in college, Martinik played softball and was a gymnast at Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven. She is still a competitive softball player and earned MVP honors in leading her team to the 60-plus division to the championship at the International Senior Softball Association World Cup Softball Tournament.