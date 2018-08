In celebration of their three year anniversary, On Point Chiropractic located in Ryder’s Landing, 88 Ryders Lane, Stratford will be hosting a party on Wednesday, Aug. 29, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at their office.

Attendees can meet Dr. Mark A. Konopka and enjoy an evening of music, complimentary food, beverages and healthy smoothies.

This event is free and open to the public.

For more information, call 203-375-1101 or visit onpointchiro.com/.