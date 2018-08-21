Three charged in Bruce Avenue shooting

Three men accused with a shooting on Bruce Street were arrested by Stratford Police recently.

Dashaun Mitchell, 22, and Marquese Coleman, 23, both of Stratford and Derek Watley, 24, of Bridgeport, were arrested within the last two weeks, police said.

Police said investigators were able to identify the three suspects after a shooting on Bruce Street in which a car was shot and damaged. Warrants were obtained for the arrests of the three men and all were located over the past few weeks and charged for their alleged involvement in the shooting.

Mitchell and Coleman were charged with first-degree assault, criminal attempted 1st-degree assault and possession of weapons in a motor vehicle. Watley was charged with criminal attempt at first-degree assault.

Watley and Coleman were ordered held on $250,000 bond, while Mitchell was ordered held on $100,000 bond. Watley is expected to appear on Aug. 29 in Bridgeport Superior Court.

Police said the investigation into the shooting is continuing.