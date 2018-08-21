Stratford Star

Man charged in connection with robbery and car theft

By Melvin Mason on August 21, 2018 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire ·

A Stratford man is facing burglary and larceny charges stemming from a burglary on Marcroft Street following his arrest on Tuesday.

Marcus Vereen

Stratford Police arrested Marcus Vereen on charges of second-degree larceny, third-degree larceny and third degree burglary. Police had an active arrest warrant for Vereen as he was believed to be in connection with a residential burglary and stolen car incident occurring on Marcroft Street on Aug. 7. Police said Vereen attempted to flee on foot when confronted by officers, but was quickly apprehended.

Vereen was being held on a $30,000 bond and is scheduled to appear on Aug. 31 in Bridgeport Superior Court.

 

