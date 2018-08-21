South Carolina homicide suspect found in Stratford on Tuesday

A South Carolina man suspected in an Aug. 12 homicide was arrested on Tuesday in Stratford after being taken into custody by federal marshals.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force took Andrew Maxswane Evins, 23, into custody at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Evins is a suspect in the shooting death of Jervaughn McKins, 23, in Eutawville, South Carolina. The U.S. Marshals in South Carolina were asked by the Orangeburg County, S.C. Sheriff’s Department for assistance in locating Evins. Marshals said Evins had fled the area.

During the course of their investigation, information developed determining Evins fled to Connecticut. The Violent Fugitive Task Force discovered that Evins was hiding out in the Stratford area. Marshals located Evins at the Rodeway Inn on Washington Parkway. Evins was taken into custody without incident.

U.S. Marshals from Connecticut were assisted by the Stratford, Bridgeport, Norwalk police departments. Evins was turned over to the Bridgeport Police Department where he will be charged as a fugitive of justice. Evins will be held pending extradition to Orangeburg County, S.C..

Police said Evins has two active state warrants in South Carolina for murder and possession of a weapon.