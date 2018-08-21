Square One Theatre holds annual auditions

The Square One Theatre Company will hold open auditions for its 29th anniversary 2018-19 season on Tuesday, Sept. 11, from 6-8 p.m., in the Stratford Library’s Lovell Room, 2203 Main Street.

The theatre will begin its 29th anniversary season in November with Suzanne Bradbeer’s political drama, The God Game. Other productions planned by the theatre include Joe DiPietro’s marital comedy, Clever Little Lies and Duncan Macmillan’s Lungs. The season continues through May 2019. Actors cast at Square One are paid a stipend.

Actors are requested to prepare a brief, 1-2 minute monologue of their choice for the September 11 audition and to bring a current resume/photo if available. The theatre is specifically seeking actors and actresses between the ages of 20-40 (although all ages are welcome) and also casts for its annual Readers Theatre Showcase series at this time. Performers will be heard on a first-come, first-served basis. No appointments will be taken. This will be the only general call the theatre will be holding this season.

For more information, call the Square One Theatre Company at 203-375-8778 or visit squareonetheatre.com.