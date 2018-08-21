Stratford Star

AAUW holds book and author luncheon

By HAN Network on August 21, 2018 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News ·

The Bridgeport Area Branch of the American Association of University Women will hold their annual Book and Author Luncheon on Saturday, Sept. 29, from 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., at the First Congregational Church, 2301 Main Street, Stratford.

Cost is $30 and will benefit the AAUW Scholarship Fund.

Noted authors include: Georgia Hunter, We Were the Lucky Ones; Boardman Kathan, American Holy Days; Deborah Levison, The Crate; and Michaela MacColl The Lost Ones.

For reservations or more information, call AAUW President, Carole Fanslow, 203-375-1284.

Related posts:

  1. American Association of University Women to hold holiday social
  2. American Association of University Women to meet
  3. Fairfield County’s Community Foundation announces grants to benefit area nonprofits
  4. Two Roads donates to Stratford Library

Tags: ,

Previous Post Check your facts on the past Town Council Next Post Binge and Repeat: Everything Sucks and high school
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress