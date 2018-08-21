Check your facts on the past Town Council

To the Editor:

In response to yet another allegation that our Town Council accomplished nothing, I have searched the minutes from our two years of service to provide the true picture of what we achieved. I doubt that any of the accusers have done any research, and just repeat what they are told. Council minutes are available online to anyone to research. Here’s my list of some of our council achievements.

1) Lowered the Sewer fee from $450 to $396.

2) Cancelled the contract with the Stratford Stage Group, who wanted to build a 130-room motel on the beautiful park green in front of the Shakespeare Theatre.

3) Approved clean up and securing of interior of the Shakespeare Theatre.

4) Passed an ordinance governing the Groundwater and Vapor Intrusion Zone, declaring all affected buildings must have a proper venting system, and that the building’s title must carry the information that said building is in the Toxic Vapor area.

5) Established a dog park at Roosevelt Forest.

6) Passed three budgets (2017), all vetoed by former Mayor John Harkins.

7) Approved financing of plans for and renovation of Stratford High School.

8) Approved financing of renovation and upgrade to Bunnell High School fieldhouse.

9) Passed an ordinance regarding pretreatment by restaurants of fats, oils and grease before releasing into sewer system.

10) Adopted a coastal resiliency plan.

11) Approved financing for bridge improvements for Canaan Road and Light Street.

12) Approved roof replacements for Bunnell High and Franklin Elementary schools.

13) Passed an ordinance to prevent dumping, in Stratford, of waste associated with natural gas and oil extraction. (Fracking waste)

14) Approved acceptance of state lease for the Ella Grasso Center, specifically the heated pool.

15) Approved a requirement for the finance director to publish, on the town website, monthly reports on town revenues, expenditures and non-payroll disbursements.

I realize I haven’t listed all of our achievements. I would advise those who spread rumors and untruths to check their facts. Check your facts, and have the guts to sign your real name.

Mitzi Antezzo