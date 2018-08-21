Stratford property transfers: Aug. 13-17

Property transfers, Aug. 13 to Aug. 17
32 Wooster Ave.: Fairfield County Homebuyers LLC to Diane Gordon for $160,000.
84 Godwin Place: Finance of America Reverse LLC to Erick Sandoval for $67,100.
101 Kenwood Ave.: Creston Capital LLC to Peter Owsiany for $267,500.
380 Maple Oak Drive: Maple Oak Three LLC to Joel Petrower or $469,900.
968 Nichols Ave.: Edward R. Gurney to Creston Capital LLC for $140,000.
405 Albert Ave.: Marsha A. Chapman to Jose Jimenez for $230,000.
178 Castle Drive: Raymond E. and Jeanne M. Campofiore to Jose Castillo for $253,555.
6045 Main St.: Charlene R. Maurati to Daniel Ceballos for $416,000.
80 Barrister Road: James and Marianne Stringfellow to James C. Becker for $385,000.
923 Academy Hill: Estate of Mary R. Hardy to Willie McCallister for $230,000.
11 Milford Ave.: HD20141 LLC to Joseph Coretti for $315,000.
1456 Main St.: John and Catherine Gallagher to Jessica Alvarado for $305,000.
201 Captains Walk: Carolyn A. Greco to Shawna M. Ettyle for $456,000.
435 Knowlton St.: Estate of Geroge E. Vagasky to Douha Hamioui for $177,000.
20 North Pasture Lane: David C. and Kinley Pink to Anthony G. Mongillio for $500,000.
45 Third Ave.: Teresa Fernandes to Kevin Stratford for $375,000.
228 Larkin Court: Kenneth Garvin to Yejun Wei Trust for $64,000.
260 Soundview Ave.: Estate of Sheila A. Estrada to Kemar Wright for $179,000.
1179 Main St.: John and Eileen C. Foreman to Jazmin Rivera Chavarriaga for $186,000.
254 Knowlton St.: Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Jorge and Lisbeth Valero for $160,000.
97 Milford Ave.: Russell S. Foley to Alfred Davis for $218,000.
279 Pauline St.: J+J Complete Home LLC to Simone Caroline Ellis for $335,000.
458 North Abram St.: Frank T. Koutrakos to Taras Lisowitch for $145,000.
150 Reut Drive: Elizabeth R. Lebinski to Moises Garcia for $215,000.
138 Housatonic Ave.: Estate of Edward Stephen Popadic Sr. to 138 Housatonic LLC for $340,000.
76A River Bend Road: Paula and James McMellon to Orlando Concepcion for $215,000.
76 Franklin St.: Robert G. Gerics to Elouise Moore for $196,000.
215 Glenn Drive: Estate of Gloria F. Fusco to Armando Rivera for $240,000.
405 Chapel St.: Kenneth A. Burton to Claudio Sanfrancesco for $405,000.