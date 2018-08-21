Stratford Star

Stratford property transfers: Aug. 13-17

By Stratford Star on August 21, 2018

Property transfers, Aug. 13 to Aug. 17

32 Wooster Ave.: Fairfield County Homebuyers LLC to Diane Gordon for $160,000.

84 Godwin Place: Finance of America Reverse LLC to Erick Sandoval for $67,100.

101 Kenwood Ave.: Creston Capital LLC to Peter Owsiany for $267,500.

380 Maple Oak Drive: Maple Oak Three LLC to Joel Petrower or $469,900.

968 Nichols Ave.: Edward R. Gurney to Creston Capital LLC for $140,000.

405 Albert Ave.: Marsha A. Chapman to Jose Jimenez for $230,000.

178 Castle Drive: Raymond E. and Jeanne M. Campofiore to Jose Castillo for $253,555.

6045 Main St.: Charlene R. Maurati to Daniel Ceballos for $416,000.

80 Barrister Road: James and Marianne Stringfellow to James C. Becker for $385,000.

923 Academy Hill: Estate of Mary R. Hardy to Willie McCallister for $230,000.

11 Milford Ave.: HD20141 LLC to Joseph Coretti for $315,000.

1456 Main St.: John and Catherine Gallagher to Jessica Alvarado for $305,000.

201 Captains Walk: Carolyn A. Greco to Shawna M. Ettyle for $456,000.

435 Knowlton St.: Estate of Geroge E. Vagasky to Douha Hamioui for $177,000.

20 North Pasture Lane: David C. and Kinley Pink to Anthony G. Mongillio for $500,000.

45 Third Ave.: Teresa Fernandes to Kevin Stratford for $375,000.

228 Larkin Court: Kenneth Garvin to Yejun Wei Trust for $64,000.

260 Soundview Ave.: Estate of Sheila A. Estrada to Kemar Wright for $179,000.

1179 Main St.: John and Eileen C. Foreman to Jazmin Rivera Chavarriaga for $186,000.

254 Knowlton St.: Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Jorge and Lisbeth Valero for $160,000.

97 Milford Ave.: Russell S. Foley to Alfred Davis for $218,000.

279 Pauline St.: J+J Complete Home LLC to Simone Caroline Ellis for $335,000.

458 North Abram St.: Frank T. Koutrakos to Taras Lisowitch for $145,000.

150 Reut Drive: Elizabeth R. Lebinski to Moises Garcia for $215,000.

138 Housatonic Ave.: Estate of Edward Stephen Popadic Sr. to 138 Housatonic LLC for $340,000.

76A River Bend Road: Paula and James McMellon to Orlando Concepcion for $215,000.

76 Franklin St.: Robert G. Gerics to Elouise Moore for $196,000.

215 Glenn Drive: Estate of Gloria F. Fusco to Armando Rivera for $240,000.

405 Chapel St.: Kenneth A. Burton to Claudio Sanfrancesco for $405,000.

