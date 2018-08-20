Obituary: Ted J. Recupido, 53

Ted J. Recupido, age 53, of Naugatuck, beloved husband of Patricia Baptist, passed away on Sunday, August 19, 2018 in his home.

Ted was born in Bridgeport on Memorial Day, May 30, 1965, to his beloved parents, Sal and Cynthia (Oleyar) Recupido of Stratford, and has been a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1983 graduate of Stratford High School and went on to earn an AS from Catherine Gibbs in 2003. Ted worked as a Web Developer until his illness.

He was an avid fan of the New York Yankees, and was a Star Wars enthusiast. Ted enjoyed reading, watching 1950s movies, and was a WWII history buff.

Survivors in addition to his beloved wife and parents, include his brother, Frank Recupido (Jay) of Manchester, sister, Gina Cosgrove (Marc) of Northford, nephews, Matthew and Jason, his parents-in-law, Helen and John Lull of Shelton, several aunts, uncles and cousins, and his adorable puppy Rowan.

Friends may greet Ted’s family on Wednesday, Aug. 22, from 4-7 p.m., in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, August 23rd, at 10 a.m., meeting directly at Holy Name of Jesus Church, 1950 Barnum Ave., Stratford. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers those desiring may make a donation in Ted’s memory to the National Kidney Foundation, 1463 Highland Ave., Cheshire, CT 06410.