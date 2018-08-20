Stratford Recreation programs for youth and adults

Stratford Recreation Department, Birdseye Complex, 468 Birdseye Street, 203-385-4052, townofstratford.com/recreation.

Free summer concert series

Reentry Band performs Aug. 21, at 7 p.m., Paradise Green; rain date Aug. 23. The Signature Band performs Aug. 28, 7 p.m.; rain date Aug. 30. Co-Sponsored by Milford Bank, Stratford Orthodontics and Bridgeport Fittings.

Drills and Skills I

Six-week introductory level basketball and life skills program for youth in grades K-3 and 4-6 will be held on Tuesdays, Sept. 25-Oct. 30, 6-7 p.m., Birdseye Complex Gymnasium. Youth will get hands-on basketball drills and age appropriate life skills topics related to wellness and fitness, communication, goal setting, decision-making and problem-solving. Registration runs Aug. 21-Sept. 21. Fee is $45.

Chess Club

Eight-week chess club for ages 5-16 runs Tuesday or Thursday at the Birdseye Complex. Grades K-2 from 4-5 p.m., Grades 3-6, 5-6 p.m. and Grade 7 and up, 6-8 p.m. Registration is underway. Class begins Sept. 25 and Sept. 27. Cost is $50. No previous chess experience required.

Girls basketball registration & clinics

Girls Basketball League for grades 3-9 is registering now through Nov. 21. Clinics will be held on Friday, Nov. 16, from 6-7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 12 from 10am-11:30am at Birdseye Complex. League runs December-March, with games mostly on Fridays with practices during the week. Fee is $100.

Preschool art classes

Four-week Creation Artists class for ages 3-5 runs Wednesdays, beginning Sept. 26, from 4-4:45 p.m., Birdseye Complex. Attendees will paint, draw, use different art materials, learn art concepts and create art projects and do crafts. Fee is $40. Registration underway.

Youth art lessons

Four-week class for children in grades 1-3 runs at the Birdseye Complex Wednesdays, 5-5:45 p.m., beginning Sept. 26; registration open. Cost is $40. Wide range of basic media skills are developed including painting, drawing, and collage and crafts.

Soccer skills and drills-preschool

Class introduces basic soccer and fitness skills such as dribbling, goalkeeping, passing, running and agility through various drills and games for ages 3-5. Class is held at Birdseye Complex from 5-5:45 p.m. beginning Wednesday, Sept. 26. Fee is $65 for eight sessions. Registration underway.

Toddler open gym

Toddler Open Gym for ages 1-4 and their caregivers runs Monday or Friday at the Birdseye Complex. Fall session begins Monday, Sept. 24 or Sept. 28, with eight sessions from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Fee is $60 per child. Registration open.

Books, boogie, cooks and crafts

Books, Boogie, Cooks and Crafts incorporates books, music, cooking and crafts for children and their caregivers. Children will do craft projects, cook, participate in large and small motor skill activities, and have circle time, stories, music and other activities. Eight sessions held at the Birdseye Complex on Thursdays, 9:45-10:30 a.m. for $75. Classes begin Sept. 27; registration open.

Fall walks

Stratford Recreation is sponsoring Exploring Stratford Naturally, with a Fall Beach Walk at Long Beach on Sept. 9, from 9-11 a.m. with Connecticut Master Wildlife Conservationist.

A Fall Marsh Walk will be held on Oct. 13, from 9-11 a.m. Registration is open at the Office or online at townofstratford.com/recreation. Walks are free but registration is requested.

Kickboxing

Open to beginners and advanced students. Six-week class meets on Monday and Wednesday nights from 6-7 p.m. at the Birdseye Complex beginning Sept. 17. Fee is $65 for two times a week. Registration open.

Adult tennis lessons

Adult lessons run Tuesdays, Sept. 18-Oct. 16, from 6:05-7:05 p.m. for beginners/advanced beginners and 7:05-8:05 p.m. for low intermediate/intermediate, at the Flood Tennis Courts. Fee is $105 for five weeks. Registration open. There must be three people registered for each class to be held.

Men’s basketball league

The league meeting of team captains and interested individuals will be held Thursday September 20 at 6:00 pm at the Birdseye Complex.

Coed volleyball league

League will play at Flood Middle School and Birdseye Complex on Monday evenings in October. The league meeting of all team captains and interested individuals will be held on Monday, Sept. 17, 7 p.m., at the Birdseye Complex.

Women’s volleyball league

League will play at Flood Gym on Tuesday evenings in October. The league meeting of all team captains and interested individuals will be on Tuesday, Sept. 18, at 7 p.m., at the Birdseye Complex.

Archery class

Beginner archery class instruction will be held on Saturday mornings at Roosevelt Forest Sept. 15-Nov. 3. Registration is open. Time for ages 10-12 is 9-10 a.m.; ages 12-16 is 10-11 a.m.; and 17 and older is noon-1 p.m. All equipment is supplied. Fee is $150 for eight weeks. Youth Archery 2 will be from 11-noon; adult beginner class will be from noon-1; Archery 2 for adults will be from noon-2. Fee is $100.

Outdoor youth tennis lessons

Class will be held on Tuesdays at Bunnell Tennis Courts Sept. 18-Oct. 16 for five weeks with registration now open. Ages 3-4 will be from 3:30-4 p.m.; fee is $75. Beginner/advanced beginner (ages 5-7 and 8-10) is 4-5 p.m.; beginner/advanced beginner for ages 8-10 and 11-14 is 5-6 p.m. Low Intermediate/intermediate for ages 11-14 is 5-6 p.m.; fee is $105.

Indoor youth tennis clinics

The tennis clinic will be held Tuesday at Chapel School starting Nov. 13- Dec. 11, with registration Sept. 5-Oct. 31. Pee Wee (ages 3-5) is 3:45-4:15 p.m., $75. Juniors (ages 5-7) is 4:15-5:15 p.m., $105. Ages 7-11, 5:15-6:15 p.m., $105.

Basketball clinics

Coed basketball program fitting for all age levels. Beginner level is an introduction to basketball for the beginner who wants to learn a new sport. Learn dribbling, passing, shooting and more in a fun environment. Time 5:30-6:30 p.m. for grades K-6. Intermediate/advanced clinic will focus on form, shooting, defense, advanced ball handling, plays and passing and will be 6:30-7:30 Tuesdays for grades 3-6. Registration is Oct. 1 to Nov. 5. Program runs Nov. 13 to Dec. 11. Fee is $45.

Karate program

Ages 7-adult learn karate from professional instructors Monday or Wednesday, Sept 11-Nov. 5, seven-week session. Ages 7-adult. Fee is 1/week=$84 & 2/week=$122 and Nov 7-Dec 19, seven-week session. Fee 1/week=$84 & 2/week=$122.

Little Ninjas

Class is at Flood Middle School, 6:15-6:45 p.m. (ages 4-6). Fee: 1/week = $70 for seven weeks and $84 for seven weeks 2/week. Family Discount – For students attending 2 classes per week for a 7-week session, the second to fourth family members get a $20 discount.