State police probe Sunday evening stabbing

State police are investigating a reported stabbing that occurred on Sunday evening on Interstate 95 in Stratford.

State police said troopers from Troop G in Bridgeport responded at 8:50 p.m. Sunday to a gas station on Honeyspot Road. Police said an argument took place inside a rental car that was traveling north on I-95. The rented vehicle had four occupants, including the victim, police said.

Police said the victim was stabbed with an unknown object while inside the moving vehicle. The vehicle pulled over on I-95 northbound where the victim left the vehicle and walked to a gas station on Honeyspot Road. The victim, who was not identified, was treated at Bridgeport Hospital for minor injuries before being released.

Detectives from the State Police Western District Major Crime unit are investigating. Police said there is no threat to the public.