The annual Stratford Town Golf Championship, sponsored by the Stratford Rotary Club will be held at the Short Beach Par 3 Golf Course on Saturday, Sept. 15, with 8 and 10 a.m. shotgun starts available.

Town champions will be crowned in six categories: Men, Ladies, Juniors (17 and under), Male Seniors, (60 and over) and Female Seniors, (60 and over); and Rotary Team division.

Trophies and gift certificates to Stratford restaurants will be presented to first and second place players with the lowest scores.

A plaque with the names of annual winners is displayed in the Short Beach Golf Course clubhouse.

All scores of 40 and above will be entered into a raffle for a round of golf for four at a local golf course.

The 2017 winners were: Ladies Alex Lanuk; Men’s Ray Corica; Ladies Senior Karen Daden; Men Senior co-champions Bob Jalbert, John Kamorowski and Bob Mastroni. The foursome of Dave Winter, Gary Hayduk, Bill O’Brien and Jim O’Brien won the Rotary Division team award.

The fee is $40 per adult player and $25 per junior player.

Coffee, donuts and lunch will be provided.

The proceeds will support a variety of community efforts including high school scholarships, Thanksgiving food baskets and turkeys for those in need, a dictionary for Stratford third graders, a thesaurus for fifth graders and an international project.

Businesses may sponsor a hole by donating $50 or a gift certificate valued at $50 or more. A sign with your company name will be placed at a tee on the day of the tournament.

To become a tee sponsor or to register as an individual or as a foursome, please contact Bill O’Brien at [email protected] or Jeff Krause at [email protected].

You may also mail a check with player/business information to Stratford Rotary Club, PO Box 98, Stratford, CT 06615. If registering a group or individual to play, please indicate preferred tee time and age category of each player.