Maine man charged with sexually assaulting girl

A Maine man accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl last year in Fairfield is facing a pair of charges after being arrested Friday by Connecticut State Police.

Chad Harris, 40, of Sanford, Maine, was charged on Friday with second-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor. Harris was taken into custody on Friday in New Haven while on board an Amtrak train heading from Pennsylvania to Maine.

State police said the Stratford Police Department contacted Troop G in Bridgeport in January 2018 regarding a possible sexual assault allegation reported to them by the Kennebec County, Maine Sheriff’s Office. State police said a 14-year-old girl disclosed to investigators in Maine that she had been inappropriately touched by Harris on Feb. 19, 2017 while at rest stop in Connecticut. Police said the girl told investigators that the sexual assault had taken place in the sleeping area of Harris’ tractor trailer. Harris had brought the girl with him during a work-related trip, state police said.

While the incident was originally reported to have taken place in Stratford, investigators later determined that the sexual assault occurred at a service plaza on the southbound side of Interstate 95 in Fairfield. A warrant for Harris’ arrest was issued on Aug. 10. Police in Kennebec County and Monmouth, Maine had been investigating Harris based on allegations made by the girl, state police said.

According to an arrest warrant, another girl accused Harris of sexually assaulting her in 2006 in Maine. Harris pleaded guilty in October 2008 to an assault charge.

With assistance from Amtrak Police and the State Police Mass Transit Security Team, Harris was arrested at 5:08 a.m. Friday morning in New Haven without incident.

Harris was ordered held on $150,000 bond and was to be arraigned Friday in Bridgeport Superior Court.