Gresko and Young urge residents to apply for energy assistance programs

The Energy & Technology, Appropriations and Human Services committees today reviewed the proposed allocation plan for this year’s Low Income Energy Assistance Program block grant (LIHEAP) which is based on last year’s grant of more than $88 million.

LIHEAP funds are distributed through the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program (CEAP) to help lower income households with their winter heating costs.

“Don’t let the summer heat delay you, winter temps are just months away and will be here before you know it — along with big heating bills,” Rep. Joe Gresko (D-Stratford), a member of the Energy Committee, said. “Make sure to apply for assistance before the weather turns cold.”

In addition, Operation Fuel, the nonprofit statewide program that offers energy assistance, is already taking applications.

Rep. Phil Young (D-Stratford) said, “Operation Fuel and CEAP are important programs to make sure no one is cold this winter. If you need help, or care for someone who does, please apply for energy assistance.”

In Stratford, heating CEAP assistance is administered by ABCD. To apply, call 203-384-6904. The Stratford Senior Center hosts an Operation Fuel Intake Center. For more information, 203-385-4055.