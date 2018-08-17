Stratford Police Briefs

Bar fight

Two men involved in a fight inside a Main Street bar are facing assault and breach of peace charges following their arrests on Aug. 8.

Jesse Banyai, 35, of 52 B Locust St., Milford, and Sean Hay, 34, of Queensbury, N.Y., were each charged with second-degree breach of peace and third-degree assault following their altercation at Hard’s Corner Tavern. Police said both men fought inside the bar and suffered minor injuries. Both were released and are scheduled to appear on Aug. 22 at Bridgeport Superior Court.

Assault

A Bridgeport woman accused of punching her mother-in-law in the eye is facing several charges from Stratford Police.

Police said Tori Brown, 30, of 254 Main St. was involved in an altercation with her mother-in-law following an argument on Aug. 10 over a “telephone incident.” Police said Brown punched the woman and fled the scene. Brown later surrendered to officers and was charged with third-degree assault, disorderly conduct and risk of injury to a minor.

Brown was scheduled to appear on Tuesday at Bridgeport Superior Court.

Theft of sound bars

A Trumbull man is facing a larceny charge after Stratford police said he tried to steal two sound bars from Wal-Mart.

Police said Franklyn Gaines, 25, of 4 Garland Circle, tried to steal a pair of sound bars on Aug. 7 from the Wal-Mart on Barnum Avenue Cutoff. Police said Gaines checked out at the self checkout line, but did not scan the sound bars, valued at $649. Gaines then attempted to leave the store before being stopped. Police charged Gaines with fifth-degree larceny. He is scheduled to appear on Aug. 20 in Bridgeport Superior Court.

Stealing hats

A Stratford man accused of stealing more than 20 hats from a local store is facing a larceny charge after his Aug. 12 arrest.

Police said Collin Gardner, 32, of 44 McKinley Ave., was arrested on a warrant for allegedly stealing approximately 22 hats from the Marshalls store at 411 Barnum Avenue Cutoff. Police said the theft took place on June 19 and the hats stolen were valued at $255. Gardner was ordered held on $1,500 bond and is scheduled to appear on Aug. 22 in Bridgeport Superior Court.

Bar fight

A Stratford man accused of punching a bar patron who was trying to break up a fight at a local bar is facing an assault charge.

Police said Jesse Graham, 50, of 227 Woodend Road, was arrested on Aug. 6 on a warrant. Police said Graham is alleged to have assaulted a patron at the Sports Corner Cafe, 1212 Stratford Ave. Police said Graham assaulted a patron who was trying to break up an altercation between two women on June 3.

Graham was ordered held on a court set bond of $75,000 and is scheduled to appear on Aug. 16 in Bridgeport Superior Court.

Forced home entry

A Shelton man accused of forcing his way into his former girlfriend’s home and arguing with the woman’s new boyfriend is facing charges from Stratford police.

Essam Khalil, 54, of 151 Meadow St., Shelton, was charged on Aug. 7 with third-degree criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. Police said Khalil forced his way into his ex-girlfriend’s home and argued with her new partner before fleeing the scene. Khalil was ordered to appear on Aug. 8 in Bridgeport Superior Court.