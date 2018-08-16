Six-vote margin in primary forces recount next Tuesday

A margin of six votes in a Republican primary will force a recount next week.

The Stratford Registrar of Voters office announced on Thursday that a recount of votes in the 23rd State Senate Republican primary will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 21. Only votes from the Republican primary in the 23rd District race will be counted. The recount will be conducted in Stratford and Bridgeport, the two towns that make up the district.

Stratford’s recanvass will take place in Room 213 of Stratford Town Hall, starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday. The recount is open to the public.

John Rodriguez of Bridgeport received 147 votes on Tuesday, while Casmir “Caz” Mizera of Stratford received 141 votes.

The winner of GOP nomination will face Democrat Dennis Bradley in the Nov. 6 general election. Aaron Turner, who was defeated by Bradley for the Democratic nod, will be on the ballot for the Working Families Party.