Free lecture: Saving Animals from Extinction

Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo’s Education Curator and Zoologist Jim Knox will speak at the Bruce Museum Seaside Center at Greenwich Point Park on Sunday, Sept. 2, at 2 p.m. and again at 2:35 p.m. Knox will explore the international state of biodiversity and profile the zoo’s work with Species Survival Plans in Connecticut and beyond. Knox’s message of hope will be underscored by appearances by live animal ambassadors from the Zoo, including a recovered endangered species, and a rescue animal ambassador.

In his talk, Knox will invite guests of all ages to learn how to help protect our planet’s most imperiled and majestic creatures, and explain what concerned local citizens can do to become involved in recovery efforts.

In addition to directing education and wildlife conservation programs at Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo, Knox is the writer and host of the PBS series WildZoofari, and an on-camera wildlife expert for The Today Show, the CBS Early Show, and Fox News. He studied animal science at Cornell University and has had an impressive career in the field of wildlife conservation.

The program, which includes family activities about endangered species from 1:30 to 4 p.m., is part of the Fred Elser First Sunday Science series held at the Innis Arden Cottage/Bruce Museum Seaside Center in Greenwich Point Park, Old Greenwich.

The event is free an open to the public. No beach pass is needed; just let the front gate staff know you are attending the First Sunday Science program. For more information, contact Bruce Museum Seaside Center Manager Cynthia Ehlinger at [email protected] or at 203-413-6756.

For more information about Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo, visit beardsleyzoo.org.