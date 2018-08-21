Everything Sucks follows a group of teens (actually played by teenagers) as they try to survive high school in the ’90s.

Luke, McQuaid and Tyler are three nerdy freshmen that decide the best start to their high school careers is to join the AV club. After joining the club, Luke meets Kate, whom he instantly falls for despite being the principal’s daughter. After a few teenage hijinks derail the drama club’s fall show, Luke tries to resolve the war between the AV club and the drama club by suggesting they create a film together.

Now, this series is about a group of hormone-charged teens trying to make it through high school, but what makes the aptly named show even more amusing is that these kids just can’t seem to catch a break. Luke falls for Kate but she’s interested in someone else. Tyler’s disappointed that his friends keep ditching him for girls, which he tells to the one girl who has a crush on him.

Everything Sucks provides some representation to the LGBT community as one of the characters explores her sexuality, but it does so in a mostly PG manner and it isn’t the most interesting detail about that character. It’s nice to see LGBT characters on screen who are written in a way that makes their sexual orientation the least interesting thing about them.

What’s great about Everything Sucks is that this is something parents can certainly watch and laugh about with their older kids.

Everything Sucks has 10 20-minute episodes on Netflix. For those looking to revel in more teen angst, give On My Block a try. It features all of the teen drama, just in a contemporary urban setting. Viewers may also like Marvel’s The Runaways, which focuses on a group of super-powered teens, that is available on Hulu.