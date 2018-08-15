Recent letter ‘a new low’ for Stratford

To the Editor:

You may have missed it, but Stratford politics sunk to a new low last week when the Stratford Star published a letter to the editor that appears to be written under a false name.

That letter, titled “Thank you to the new Town Council,” was purportedly written by someone claiming to be “Michelle Eastbern.” “Ms. Eastbern” then goes on to claim enough familiarity with Stratford politics to declare the last Council “the worse Town Council in Stratford’s long history” while implying that “she” regularly attends Council meetings.

One would assume by her interest in town politics that Ms. Eastbern, is a committed voter, but her name does not appear on the town’s voter registration list. There isn’t even a single person with the name “Eastbern” registered to vote in the state of Connecticut as of June 2018. Same goes for the town’s tax rolls and land records. A Google search (as of Aug. 14, 2018) returns only eight hits for her name. In this day and age, that last fact is simply amazing.

Sadly, we have come to expect fake news and fake profiles online, but submitting a letter to the editor under a false name (and the Star publishing it) is a new low for Stratford and the member of Stratford Republican establishment who likely wrote it. As a lifelong Republican, this is truly embarrassing for our party.

As for the letter itself, it is laughable at best, heaping its praise of Council Chairman James Connor so thick that one would think that Mr. Connor deserves a statute in his honor in Boothe Park despite the fact that he has repeatedly voted to raise our taxes while loyally supporting reckless spending in Town Hall.

It is certainly true that the last Council had its failings, from the lack of leadership by the previous Council chair to the total dysfunction of the Democratic caucus. That said, “Ms. Eastbern” misses a crucial point. While the last Council loudly failed taxpayers, our schools, and voters, the new Council is silently doing the same thing.

Mark Dumas