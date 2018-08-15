Sterling House is offering programs for Fall Recreational Soccer, ages 5-18, and Instructional Soccer, ages 4-5.

A current Sterling House membership is required. The fee for the Fall League is $100 before Aug. 31 and $125 after.

There is a $5 reduction for second and third players in registering at Sterling House.

Fall League games will be held on Saturday mornings/early afternoons and Sunday afternoons from Sept. 22 to Nov. 4.

Volunteer team coaches will set practice days and times.

Games schedules will be posted by Sept. 8. Sterling House will provide a t-shirt.

Players need shin guards. No records or standings will be kept.

The Instructional fee is $75 ($78 online). It will meet for six weeks at Wooster School fields on Saturdays from 9 to to 10 a.m., coed, starting Sept. 22 and on Mondays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. starting Sept. 10.

Sterling House will provide a t-shirt and a size No. 3 soccer ball to all players. Players need shin guards.