Lamont, Stefanowski win in Stratford as well

Stratford voters followed the rest of the state in choosing candidates for governor in Tuesday’s party primaries.

Democrat Ned Lamont and Republican Bob Stefanowski garnered the most votes among Stratford voters on Tuesday.

Lamont, who won the statewide race for the Democratic nomination, cruised in Stratford, receiving 1,946 votes from town voters. Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim did not pose much of a threat, receiving 980 votes from town Democrats.

Stratford Republicans chose Stefanowski to be the GOP standard bearer for governor as he received 595 votes. Mark Boughton, the endorsed Republican gubernatorial candidate, came in second with 570 votes. Former Trumbull first selectman Tim Herbst received 318 votes. Steve Obsitnik garnered 251 votes and David Stemerman earned 211 votes.

Stratford Democrats chose Susan Bysiewicz in the lieutenant governor’s primary as she received 1,728 votes to challenger Eva Bermudez Zimmerman’s 1,156.

Republicans chose Joe Markley for the No. 2 state role as he received 829 votes, beating out Erin Stewart with 615 and Darien First Selectman Jayme Stevenson with 449.

The 23rd District State Senate race went to endorsed candidate Dennis Bradley, but Stratford Democrats chose his opponent Aaron Turner by a 337-262 margin. Turner can still appear on the November general election ballot as he has the endorsement of the Working Families Party.

Republicans in Stratford opted for Stratford resident Casmir “Caz” Mizera for the 23rd District nomination, giving him 54 votes to endorsed candidate John Rodriguez’s 16 votes. However, it was unclear on Tuesday who will be the GOP candidate. The 23rd District covers Stratford’s South End and portions of Bridgeport.

Town Democrats selected Shawn Wooden to be the party nominee for treasurer, as he bested Dita Bhargava 1,471 to 1,355. Democrats also elected William Tong for the attorney general nomination, giving Tong 1,697 votes. Candidates Chris Mattei and Paul Doyle received 623 and 542 votes, respectively.

Matthew Corey was the preferred choice of Stratford Republicans to take on Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy in November. Corey garnered 1,376 votes to Dominic Rapini’s 434 votes. Corey won the statewide nomination.

Thad Gray captured Stratford Republicans’ votes for treasurer as he bested Art Linares 1,108 to 709.

Sue Hatfield emerged in Stratford as the choice of Republicans in the race for the attorney general nomination. Hatfield received 1,456 votes to John Shaban’s 376 votes.

Kurt Miller cruised by Mark Greenberg 1,153 to 650 in the GOP primary for the comptroller nomination.

Stratford’s numbers did not include absentee ballots. However, Democratic Registrar of Voters Rick Marcone said Tuesday that he did not expect numbers to change much once they are