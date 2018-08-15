Lamont, Stefanowski win big in gubernatorial primaries

The Democratic gubernatorial primary was a landslide called in less than an hour, and the Republican race saw a winner some would call a surprise pull away early and never look back.

Roughly 30 minutes after polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday, the Associated Press had called the Democratic gubernatorial race for Ned Lamont.

In early returns, Lamont holds a 90% to 10% edge over Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim.

Bob Stefanowski has an early lead among Republican candidates for governor, with Danbury Mayor and endorsed candidate Mark Boughton, former Trumbull First Selectman Tim Herbst and David Stemerman jockeying for second, third and fourth. Steve Obsitnik was fifth.

Herbst, Stemerman and Obsitnik all conceded around 10:20 p.m., and by 10:45 p.m. Stefanowski, who skipped the Republican convention, was declared the winner after Boughton gave his concession.

Susan Bysiewicz handily won the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor. On the Republican side, Joe Markley beat New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart, with Darien First Selectman Jayme Stevenson third.

Stamford legislator William Tong won a three-way Democratic primary for the attorney general nomination with 59% of the vote, well ahead of former prosecutor Chris Mattei (29%) and Paul R. Doyle (13%).

The Republican nomination went to Sue Hatfield, the endorsed candidate, with nearly 80% of the vote. Her challenger, former state Rep. John Shaban, who unsuccessfully ran against U.S. Rep Jim Himes (D-4) two years ago, did not carry his hometown of Redding and finished with about 20% of the vote.

Republican Matthew Corey will challenge Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Christopher Murphy in November after beating Dominic Rapini, 77% to 23%.

