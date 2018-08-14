Eighty-four campers from Stratford and surrounding towns participated this past week at the 3rd annual Stratford Police Activities League/Coach Buck’s Baseball Camp at Penders Field.

Stratford High head coach Mick Buckmir and the rest of SHS’ baseball coaching staff, Skip Lance, Jose Escobar, Jim Sarantides and Joe Crudo, headlined the camp and were assisted by several police officers from the Stratford Police Department.

Those officers included Alec Voccola, Lou Arbelo, Alex Torres, Stephen Santoro and Marcia McNeil.

Two sessions ran each day from Monday, July 30, through Friday, Aug. 3.

The kids were also treated by the participation, help, and mentoring of upwards to fourteen current Stratford High players through the week.

Players taking part were Braydon Seaburg, Luke Zezima, Logan Zezima, R.J. Burlone, Sean Meisel, Zach DeManche, Scott Knorr, Anthony Torreso, Zach Fedak, Dwight Bennett, Nate Smith, Preston Williams, Dylan Brainard, Devin

Brainard, Michael D’Aloia and Thomas Blaine.

The first three-hour session took the two separate group of older participants through high school team style drills and practicing while stressing and spending much time on the fundamentals of throwing, fielding, base running and hitting.

The second two-hour session included a fun bunch of much younger participants, who were introduced and instructed on the basics of the game.

Mayor Laura Hoydick and Stratford Police Officer/PAL Director James Lofton visited the camp on wrap-up Friday, when the kids were treated to a pizza lunch and dessert via a visiting ice cream truck.

Camp t-shirts were also provided to the kids.