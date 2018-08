To the Editor:

My husband and I have been going to the sea wall for years. We like to watch the boats and listen to the waves. In recent months though it has not been very enjoyable.

The fishermen leave such a mess behind that it draws bugs which then drive you crazy. They cast without thought to the possibility that someone might be behind them and could be injured.

We along with many others who enjoy the relaxation of the sea wall are happy to see the no fishing signs. Thank you.