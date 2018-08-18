St. Catherine of Siena School (SCSS), a private Catholic school for students in pre-K through 8th grade, will be conducting its inaugural Apple Run/Walk 5K/Candy Apple Kids Fun Run, on Saturday, Sept. 15, at 200 Shelton Road in the historic Nichols area of Trumbull.

This event is designed for the whole family.

The event brings athletes of all ages and abilities together for a computer timed 5K Run/Walk and a shorter untimed walk. A Candy Apple Kids Run for students in grade 3 and under is a non-competitive, untimed fun event. A virtual registration is offered for those who cannot be present and still want to participate.

The 5K course runs through historic Nichols and is for first time 5K runners, as well as seasoned athletes.

Post race refreshments will include an assortment of apple themed baked goods. Participants

in the Candy Apple run (grades 3 and under) will receive a candy apple.

Participants are encouraged to register early to receive a reduced rate. Registration is $25 now through Aug. 31 only. A $2.50 sign up fee will apply. Registration will increase to $30 on Sept. 1. Walk-in registration is $35, cash or check.

T-shirt, food, fluids included. Short sleeve dri fit shirt is guaranteed to those who register for the 5K Run or Walk on or before Sept. 1. Shirts will be available after Sept. 1, while supplies last. Candy Apple run registration is free, advanced registration is required.

Register online at runsignup.com/Race/CT/Trumbull/AppleRunWalkCandyAppleKidsRun.

All proceeds will benefit St. Catherine of Siena School in Trumbull.

Schedule of the event

Check-in and walk-in registration on the day of the event will begin at 7 a.m. Candy Apple Fun-Run starts at 8:45 a.m. Apple Run/Walk 5K and Apple Walk will begin promptly at 9 a.m. Post party and awards presentation will take place at 10 a.m. Trophies will be awarded to the overall male and female champions, as well as the top three male and female runners in each age group.

Groups are: 9 and under, 10-12, 13-18, 19-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70+. Early bib/race packet pick-up and walk-in registration will take place on Friday, Sept. 14, from 3:30-8:30 p.m., at St. Catherine of Siena School, 200 Shelton Road, Trumbull. Trumbull.

This inaugural event is for all ages and abilities and is hosted by St. Catherine of Siena School.