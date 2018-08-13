Stratford Star

Swim: Karolina Morrell qualifies for YMCA Nationals

Thirteen-year-old sprint freestyler Karolina Morrell, a member of the Stratford YMCA, a branch of the Central Connecticut Coast YMCA, has qualified for the YMCA National Swimming and Diving Championship.

Morrell, with a time of 28.43 in the 50-meter freestyle, is the first-ever Bridgeport-Stratford Y Torpedoes (BSY) swimmer to qualify for the event in the team’s 12 year history. She achieved the time at the Connecticut Swimming Senior Long-Course Championship, where she tied for 29th out of a field of 94 swimmers.

Morrell finished third in the 14/under age group. Competing in the (13-14) age group, Morrell was seeded ninth in the 50 freestyle and 22nd in the 100 freestyle (1:04.18).

“Karolina has been competing for BSY since the age of nine and makes our team and our YMCA proud,” said Stratford Y head coach Matt Pohlman.

She was the first BSY female swimmer to qualify for CT Swimming Seniors, and her performance also qualified her for USA Swimming Eastern Zone Long-Course Age-Group Championships in Richmond (Va.) and USA Swimming Eastern Zone Senior Championships in Buffalo (N.Y.)

She achieved her 100 free qualifying time with a second-place finish at the Connecticut Swimming Regional Championship meet in the girls (13-14) age group.

n 2017, Morrell finished third in the girls 11-12 age-group at the CT Swimming Age-Group Championships in the 50-meter freestyle with a time of 29.30.

Earlier this spring, she finished second in the girls 11-12 age group at the Connecticut YMCA Short-Course State Championship in Cheshire with a time of 26.32 in the 50 freestyle.

The Stratford Y is part of the Central Connecticut Coast YMCA, and is a charitable, not-for-profit, community service organization.

