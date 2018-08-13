Stratford Star

BIC awards scholarship to Stratford student

By Stratford Star on August 13, 2018

Anthony Abed of Stratford, son of Angela Faccenda-Abed, is the recipient of a $2,000 scholarship. The scholarships are awarded annually to children of BIC employees and are based on the students’ scholastic achievements, community service and essay response. Abed is studying financial accounting at Sacred Heart University.

The BIC Scholarship Program, currently in its 48th year, continues to support future leaders and help employees’ children defray the cost of college and graduate school. BIC awarded a total of $80,000 in merit scholarships to 40 students in the U.S. this year and has awarded more than $2.6 million to date.

Dave Brown, vice president — Human Resources, BIC North America Consumer Products; Anthony Abed; Mary Fox, general manager, BIC North America Consumer Products.

