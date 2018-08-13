Stratford Star

Five-month old Black Bean available for adoption

By Julie Miller on August 13, 2018

Black Bean

Black Bean is a 5-month-old male kitten. He is super friendly and lovable. He has a beautiful all gray sister who is just as sweet as him. Visit these adorable kittens and other animals available for adoption at Trumbull Animal Shelter or call 203-452-5088 for more information.

Seeking donations

The Trumbull Animal Shelter is always in need of the following items: Canned cat food, clay cat litter, large rawhide, Kong or Nylabones for larger breed dogs. They can be dropped off at the Trumbull Animal Shelter.

