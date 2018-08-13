Police: Rash of car break-ins, theft over weekend

Following a string of car break-ins and a vehicle theft, Stratford police are cautioning residents in the Second Hill Lane area to be on the lookout and to lock their doors.

Police said eight unlocked cars were rummaged through last weekend and a ninth car was stolen. Police said the incidents took place on Lawlor Terrace, Brooklawn Road, Henry Avenue, Oceanview Terrace, Seabreeze Drive, Islandview Drive and Connors Lane.

Police are urging residents to lock their cars and not to leave valuables or keys inside when the cars are not in operation.

Anyone with information on the break-ins or who might have surveillance video is asked to contact the Stratford Police Department at 203-385-4100 or 4140.