ABC summer camp students take a pony ride

Farmer Brian, his daughter Abby, and their two ponies, Mary and Barney from Mapleview Farm in Orange recently visited ABC Child Care & Learning Center in Stratford. As part of the center’s western week summer camp theme, the children at ABC dressed up in western wear and took pony rides around the playground. Pictured are Clara Nieslanczyk riding a pony, with teacher Jennifer Hoffmann beside her, and Abby, Farmer Brian’s daughter from Mapleview Farm leading the pony. — Photo by Emily Gill
Christopher Aiuto on pony with ABC teacher Jennifer Hoffmann, and Abby leading the pony.
ABC teacher Madison VandenBroek, Samantha Melillo on pony, led by Farmer Brian.