Stratford Star

ABC summer camp students take a pony ride

By Stratford Star on August 10, 2018 in Community, News, Schools ·

Farmer Brian, his daughter Abby, and their two ponies, Mary and Barney from Mapleview Farm in Orange recently visited ABC Child Care & Learning Center in Stratford.  As part of the center’s western week summer camp theme, the children at ABC dressed up in western wear and took pony rides around the playground. Pictured are Clara Nieslanczyk riding a pony, with teacher Jennifer Hoffmann beside her, and Abby, Farmer Brian’s daughter from Mapleview Farm leading the pony. — Photo by Emily Gill

Farmer Brian, his daughter Abby, and their two ponies, Mary and Barney from Mapleview Farm in Orange recently visited ABC Child Care & Learning Center in Stratford. As part of the center’s western week summer camp theme, the children at ABC dressed up in western wear and took pony rides around the playground. Pictured are Clara Nieslanczyk riding a pony, with teacher Jennifer Hoffmann beside her, and Abby, Farmer Brian’s daughter from Mapleview Farm leading the pony. — Photo by Emily Gill

Christopher Aiuto on pony with ABC teacher Jennifer Hoffmann, and Abby leading the pony.

ABC teacher Madison VandenBroek, Samantha Melillo on pony, led by Farmer Brian.

ABC teacher Madison VandenBroek, Samantha Melillo on pony, led by Farmer Brian.

Related posts:

  1. ABC Child Care holds Halloween parade
  2. ABC Child Care celebrates graduates
  3. Library Teen Services sponsors, What R U Doing After High School?
  4. Deadline to pre-register for Easter egg and scavenger hunt is March 10

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Movie Menu: True Grit, The Help, Pillow Talk and more Next Post Reel Dad: Christopher Robin - Disappointing return to favorite characters
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress