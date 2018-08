Stratford police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who may be connected to a burglary.

Police are investigating a burglary that was reported at 7:50 a.m. June 6. Police said a window air conditioner was removed to enter the home. Police are looking for a man who they believe is a person of interest as he was seen walking up and down Marcroft Street on the morning of the burglary prior to its discovery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Moore at 203-381-6092.