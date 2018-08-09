Clarify rules at sea wall

Stratford Star

To the Editor:

The Stratford Waterfront and Harbor Commission apparently did not support closing the Seawall to fishing.

According to the town code the WHMC has jurisdiction over fishing from docks and piers in Stratford. According to the minutes, they didn’t support a ban on fishing at the sea wall.

The sea wall parking isn’t the designated parking lot for private area businesses. It is public parking for people visiting the sea wall that should be made clear. It seems the Lordship councilman threw everything he could think of at the wall just to see what stuck. I believe that if laws are being broken that aspect should be addressed and not a whole group of people denied access for the actions of a few.

Frank J. Stirna

