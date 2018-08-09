SPOTLIGHT: Events in the Stratford area

Lasagna/Pasta Night

Lordship Community Church, 179 Prospect Drive, Stratford, hosts a Lasagna/Pasta Night on Saturday, Aug. 11, at 6 p.m. Cost is $10 per adult; $8 per senior (62 and over); $8 per student; and free for children (10 and under). To reserve before Aug. 8, call 203-377-6568 or email [email protected].

Free concert

Stratford Recreation Department presents the free summer concert series at 7 p.m. at Paradise Green featuring Kathy Thompson Band playing R&B, funk and blues on Tuesday, Aug. 14; rain date Aug. 16.

Cat adoption event

Stratford Cat Project hosts a cat and kitten adoption and food drive Saturday, Aug. 18, from 11-3, at Baldwin’s Corner Adoption Center at H-3 Pet Supply, 475 Hawley Lane (Big Y Shopping Center), Stratford. SCP needs food/supply donations of Friskies canned cat food (turkey pate), scoopable litter, wee wee pads, Purina One dry food and gift cards to H-3 Pet Supply or Walmart; [email protected].

CT Hurricanes competition

The Connecticut Hurricanes Drum and Bugle Corps are presenting the 2018 Fanfare on Saturday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m., at Seymour High School, 2 Botsford Road, Seymour. This year’s competition features the Connecticut Hurricanes, Fusion Corps, Sunrisers, Erie Thunderbirds and exhibitions by Magnificent Brass, Hawthorne Caballeros Alumni, New York Skyliners Alumni, and Connecticut Alumni.

Reserved seats are $20 at the gate and $18 in advance online. General admission seats are $15 at gate and $12 in advance online. Online tickets are available through Aug. 22 at www.cthurricanes.org. Tickets will be sold at the gate beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Downtown Market: Stratford

The 2018 Downtown Market: Stratford, a juried crafts, art, and jewelry show, accompanied by music, activities for children, and theater will take place on Sunday, Aug. 26, from 10-4, in the Colonial Square parking lot, 2420 Main St. The show, in its third year, is sponsored by Stratford’s Economic Development Commission Stratford Art’s Commission and the Stratford Historical Society. Free parking is available at Stratford Railroad Station. One section of the show will be devoted to 18th century crafts and art. For more information, visit downtownmarket-ct.com.

Sterling Down & Dirty 5K

Sterling House Community Center’s 5th annual Down & Dirty 5K will be held on Saturday, Sept. 8, at Short Beach. For more information or to register, visit https://raceroster.com/events/2018/17067/2018-sterling-down-and-dirty-5k.

Boating courses

USCG 24-3 Auxiliary Training Center, 1 Helwig Street, Milford offers About Boating Safely classes at 8 a.m. on Sept. 8 and Oct. 13. Cost is $60. To register and pay online for class go to a0142403.uscgaux.info/. Walk-ins welcome. Information: 860-663-5505, [email protected].

Square One Theatre holds open auditions

Stratford’s resident theatre company will be holding open auditions Tuesday, Sept. 11, from 6-8, in the Stratford Library’s Lovell Room. Actors are requested to prepare a brief, 1-2 minute monologue of their choice and to bring a current resume/photo if available. The theatre is specifically seeking actors and actresses between the ages of 20-40 and also casts for its annual Readers Theatre Showcase series at this time. Performers will be heard on a first-come, first-served basis. No appointments will be taken. This will be the only general call the theatre will be holding this season.

SHS class of ’58 reunion

Stratford High School, class of 1958, will celebrate their 60th reunion on Sept. 21 and 22. For more information, call 203-831-8713 or 203-375-8721.

Beatles tribute band

Trinity Episcopal Church, 1734 Huntington Tpke., Trumbull, will be hosting a benefit concert in support of local area food pantries Saturday, Sept. 22, at 7 p.m. The concert will feature The Penny Lane Band (www.pennylaneband.net), a Beatles tribute band. Complimentary refreshments. Tickets are $15 (children under 10 are free) and can be reserved either in advance via email ([email protected]), by calling 203-878-7508, or purchased at the door the night of the show. Any and all non-perishable food donations also will be appreciated and accepted.

Benefit dinner for shelter animals

Bridgeport Animal Shelter will hold their second annual benefit dinner to support the quality of life of the pets waiting for their forever homes on Friday, Sept. 28, from 7-11 p.m., at Vazzano’s Four Seasons, 337 Kenyon Street, Stratford.

This year’s theme is Fall FUNdraiser and will feature dinner, entertainment, a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle, and more.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. Tickets are $50 per person and may be purchased at the Bridgeport Animal Control Facebook page @BPTAnimalShelter or Eventbrite.com.

SHS class of ’77, ’78, ’79 reunion

Stratford High School classes of 1977, 1978 and 1979 will hold their 40th reunion on Oct. 27, at 6 p.m., at Vazzano’s Four Seasons in Stratford. For tickets, at $50 per person, which include dinner and dancing to Pocket full of Soul, visit eventbrite.com/e/stratford-high-school-reunion-class-of-1977-class-of-1978-and-class-of-1979-tickets-44085380560 or email [email protected] for more information.

Compassionate Friends meeting

The Bridgeport Chapter of The Compassionate Friends holds its meetings at the Sterling House Community Center, 2283 Main Street, every second Tuesday of each month, 6:45-8:45 p.m. Bring a canned good or nonperishable food item to the meeting for Sterling House’s Food Pantry. The Bridgeport Chapter of The Compassionate Friends is a non-denominational support group for parents, grandparents, and adult siblings who are grieving the death of a child, grandchild, or sibling, tcfbridgeport.org, 475-882-9695; leave a message and your call will be returned.

Kennedy Center Auxiliary thrift store

The Kennedy Center Auxiliary New and Nearly New Thrift Store, 2323 Barnum Avenue offers a large selection of women’s dresses, skirts, jackets and separates, as well as jewelry, shoes and accessories. Hours are Monday-Saturday, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. For more information, call 203-377-5669.

Head start open enrollment

The Trumbull/Monroe Regional Head Start Center, 240 Middlebrook Ave., (behind Middlebrook Elementary School), in Trumbull, is enrolling children for the 2018-19 school year. To enroll, the child must be 3- or 4-years-old by Dec. 31. The center serves Trumbull, Monroe, Stratford, Fairfield, Bridgeport and Easton. The program, which is federally funded, is free for children of income-eligible families. The program also meets the needs of children with disabilities. Children attend the program Monday through Friday 8:20 a.m.-12:20 p.m., with a full day option of 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., for those families that meet the criteria. In addition to kindergarten, preparation for the child, health care, child development, social services and nutrition information and services are available for families. For more information call 203-452-4504.

Bereavement support

Are you grieving the loss of a loved one? Please join us commencing on Thursday, Sept. 14, from 4-5:30 p.m., at St. Stephen’s Church, Trumbull. For more information and to register, call 203-268-6217.

Toastmasters

The Park City Toastmasters Club meets every Tuesday, 7:30-9 p.m., at Lord Chamberlain Nursing Facility, 7003 Main St., Stratford. The club helps people become effective communicators, building on presentation and impromptu speaking skills. All are welcome to attend to see what Toastmasters is all about; parkcitytoastmasters.com.

Nutmeg Stamp Club

The Nutmeg Stamp Club meets the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month at 7 p.m. in the all purpose room at Atria Stratford, 6911 Main Street. A small auction and presentation usually occur. Refreshments are served. Dues of $10 per year will be collected for anyone who would like to become a member. Ed Corfini. 203-384-8197.

Bereavement Ministry

The Bereavement Ministry at St. Mark’s Church, 500 Wigwam Lane meets for 10 consecutive Tuesdays from 9:45-11:15 a.m. The program is based on a structured format. The New Day Journal, whose primary focus is on medication, prayer, bible readings and sharing of feelings. All are welcome. Information: Susan Monk, 203-257-6999.

Caregiver support

Sunset Shores Adult Day Health Centers, 720 Barnum Avenue Cutoff, Stratford hosts a caregiver support group the second Monday of the month, 5-6 p.m. Groups help to provide emotional, educational and social support for caregivers. RSVP to Mary Pruzinsky, 203-380-1228.

Retirees Friendship Club

The Sikorsky Retirees Friendship Club meets the second Friday of each month, at 1 p.m., at St. Joseph’s National Catholic Church, 1300 Stratford Road, Lordship. Coffee and pastry at every meeting, and throughout the year, lunches, a picnic and a Christmas party. All Sikorsky retirees and spouses welcome. Information: Alton R. Donofrio, 203-380-1940.

Bingo

Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 289 has bingo every Sunday, at 1 p.m., at 44 Dodge Avenue, Stratford. Admission: $12; 203-581-6948.

Stratford Knights of Columbus St. James Council #2370 holds weekly bingo Mondays at their council hall, 2252 Main St., across from Sterling House. Doors open at 5 p.m., first game at 6:45. Progressive jackpot. Snacks and beverages available. No smoking.

Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m., St. John’s Orthodox Church, 600 Silver Lane. Free beverages and snacks. Information: Carole, 203-375-2621; or on Wednesday evenings, call 203-386-8889.

Diabetes prevention

Free diabetes prevention program Thursdays, 6 p.m., Stratford Health and Wellness Center Francis R. Scifo, MD Community Education Room, 3272 Main Street. To register, call 203-375-5844, ext. 32.

Looking to the skies

The Boothe Memorial Astronomical Society meets for observing the first and third Friday of each month, and at posted times for special events. Details may be found at bmas.org or the group’s Facebook page. The group may be contacted by email at [email protected] or by calling Mark Holden at The Holden Agency, 203-261-2521.

Al-Anon meetings

Al-Anon is a resource for family members and friends affected by alcoholism. More than 14,000 Al-Anon Family Groups meet every week throughout the U.S. and Canada. There are no dues or fees to participate. For information about groups in Connecticut, call 1-888-825-2666. For more information about Al-Anon, visit ct-al-anon.org. A free publication is available at Al-AnonFamilyGroups.org.