Red Cross urgently needs blood donations

As summer winds down, the American Red Cross urges individuals to give blood and platelets now and help end an emergency summer blood shortage that began last month.

A critical need remains as many regular donors delay giving to take final summer vacations and prepare for school to start. To ensure lifesaving treatments remain available for patients in the coming weeks, donations are needed now, especially type O.

In thanks for helping at this urgent time, all those who come to donate blood or platelets through through Aug. 30, 2018, will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email. (Restrictions apply; see amazon.com/gc-legal. More information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.)

Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Those who donated blood earlier this summer may be eligible to give again. Blood can be safely given every 56 days, and Power Red donations can be given every 16 weeks.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities in Fairfield County Aug. 16-31

Bethel — Aug. 23: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Municipal Center, 1 School Street

Brookfield — Aug. 20: 1-6:15 p.m., Raymour & Flanigan, 14 Candlewood Lake Road

Brookfield Center — Aug. 21: 1:30-6:30 p.m., St. Marguerite Bourgeoys Church, 138 Candlewood Lake Rd.

Danbury — Aug. 25: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 18 Clapboard Ridge Rd.; Aug. 28: 1:30-6:30 p.m., Gethsemane Baptist Church International, Gethsemane Baptist Church International, 8 Delay Street; Aug. 30: 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Danbury Hospital RSM, 24 Hospital Avenue; Aug. 31: 1:30-6:30 p.m., The Crowne Plaza, 18 Old Ridgebury Road

Darien — Aug. 30: 1-6:30 p.m., Darien Library, 1441 Post Road

East Norwalk — Aug. 24: 1-6 p.m., East Norwalk Library, 51 Van Zant Street

Fairfield — Aug. 29: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Congregation Beth El, 1200 Fairfield Woods Road

Greenwich — Aug. 31: 1:30-6:30 p.m., Greenwich Town Hall, 101 Field Point Road

Norwalk — Aug. 24: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Norwalk Hospital, 34 Maple Street; Aug. 30: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Norwalk City Hall, East Avenue

Ridgefield — Aug. 21: 1:30-6:30 p.m., Ridgefield Park & Recreation Center, 195 Danbury Rd.

Sandy Hook — Aug. 24: 1-6 p.m., Masonicare at Newtown, 139 Toddy Hill Road

Shelton — Aug. 21: 7 a.m.-12:45 p.m., Dianon Systems, 1 Forest Parkway

Aug. 31: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Huntington United Methodist Church, 338 Walnut Tree Hill Road

Stamford — Aug. 18: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Tully Health Center, 32 Strawberry Hill Court; Aug. 25: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Tully Health Center, 32 Strawberry Hill Court

Stratford — Aug. 24: 1:45-7 p.m., Baldwin Senior Center, 1000 West Broad Street

Trumbull — Aug. 18: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Spring Meadows, 6949 Main Street; Aug. 22: 1-6 p.m., Calvary Evangelical Free Church, 498 White Plains Road; Aug. 22: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Re/Max Right Choice, 105 Technology Dr; Aug. 23: 1:15-6:15 p.m., Maefair Health Care Center, 21 Maefair Ct

Weston — Aug. 29: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Norfield Church, Norfield Road

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.