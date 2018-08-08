Stratford Star

Stratford property transfers: July 30 to Aug. 3

265 Milford Ave.: Amina K. Shaham to Tommy Jones Ortiz for $215,000.

832 Huntington Road: Stephen W. Allen and Amy Scardilli to Marvin M. Wickham for $295,000.

60 Maple Oak Drive: Arianna Kalian to Robert Ulatowksi for $370,000.

455 Oak Bluff Ave. James E. and Francine A. Bartram to Hormazdyar Dastoor for $405,000.

216 McKinley Ave.: Marcel Breton Construction Corp. to Caren Aldine Williams for $285,000.

256 Hollister St., Units A-6, A-7, B-9, B-10 and C-14: Zack C. Helms to C&H Associates Limited Partnership for $250,000.

2 Miranda Lane: Stephanie Peng to Ramneet Miglani for $222,500.

335 First Ave.: Hormazdyar Shiavak Dastoor to Timothy C. Kaiser for $325,000.

240 Victoria Lawn: Dale Johnson to Mary Claire Collier for $174,000.

135 Harvest Ridge Road: Thomas J. and Kathleen M. Roche to Bily Apollon for $335,000.

70 Rockaway Ave.: Diego and Sandra V. Arredondo to Tikitwana Boyd-Rose for $223,000.

210 Lobdell Drive: Peter J. and Amy L. Mariconda to Melissa R. Reed for $284,000.

50 Yale St.: Erin T. Sanchez and Dennis Gordon to Antoine Gary Chaz Steward for $200,000.

320 Whippoorwill Lane: Stephanie San Francesco, Trustee to Darin Horne for $400,000.

526-528 Franklin Ave.: Jose L. and Muoi Landivar to Ramon Montoya for $300,000.

113 Sands Place: James H. and Nancy Brown to Eleanor Layne for $188,900.

539 Patterson Ave.: Thomas J. Wheway and Paul John Doyle to Melva Ruffner for $242,500.

100 Founders Way: Stephen R. and Carol G. Kellogg to Joevander Bess for $615,000.

135 Plymouth St.: Virgil R. Watson III and Krista Watson to Christina Fenaroli for $327,500.

459 Harvard Ave.: Lori Bondi to Creston Capital LLC for $135,000.

922-930 Barnum Ave. Cutoff: Gray Realty LLC to Rana Realty LLC for $1,221,000.

604A Cherokee Lane: Carol Morrisey to Jeffrey Seeley for $160,000.

95 Norman Circle: Ronald A. and Bonnie S. Brenton to Ana Robles for $271,000.

164 Hamilton Ave.: LGK Properties LLC to Anne E. Bobowick for $249,900.

24 Happy Hollow Circle, Unit B: Frank T. and Annmarie R. Ballaro to Michael V. Gentile for $220,000.

685 Success Ave., No. 15: Marcelly M. Borges and Mario M. Oliviera Jr. to Ramon L. Acevedo for $120,900.

200 Forest Road: Gregory and Maria Mikhail Volpe to Rachel Reese for $435,000.

163 Bison Lane, Unit B: Ora Rehm to Diane Pivrotto for $295,000.

235 Margherita Lawn: Janet Dziekonski to Frank P. Arciuolo for $438,200.

1505 Elm St.: Joan Ruggiero to Yasmin Thornton for $240,000.

165 Wilbar Drive: Paul T. Devitto to Matthew Devitto for $250,000.

55 Delwood Road: Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc. to Porcha Porchea for $210,000.

1200 Linden Ave.: Mark L. Zamat to the United Illuminating Co. for $23,500.

80 Wilbrook Road: William A. Gamble and Nicole Mundo to Patricia Baker for $325,000.

35 Oceanview Terrace: Susan A. and Kenneth R. Beatty to Donisete Carmargo for $200,000.

107 Glenfield Ave.: 109 Glenfield Ave. Stratford LLC to Sharon E. Powell for $250,000.

519 Prospect Drive: Robert J. and Venera Evanko to Lisa McEachern for $258,500.

 

