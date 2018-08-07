Teenage boy shot Tuesday

A teenage boy was shot on Tuesday, according to Stratford police.

According to police, an unknown shooter fired in the area of Sedgwick Avenue and Woodend Road and hit the 16-year-old boy in the chest at about 7 p.m. Tuesday. According to reports, the shooting took place at Low Park.

Capt. Frank Eannotti said the shooter fled in a car. The boy was taken to Bridgeport Hospital for treatment of his injuries. His condition is unknown, Eannotti said.

Police do not have a motive in the shooting. The investigation is continuing, Eannotti said.