Stratford Star

Teenage boy shot Tuesday

By Melvin Mason on August 7, 2018 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire ·

A teenage boy was shot on Tuesday, according to Stratford police.

According to police, an unknown shooter fired in the area of Sedgwick Avenue and Woodend Road and hit the 16-year-old boy in the chest at about 7 p.m. Tuesday. According to reports, the shooting took place at Low Park.

Capt. Frank Eannotti said the shooter fled in a car. The boy was taken to Bridgeport Hospital for treatment of his injuries. His condition is unknown, Eannotti said.

Police do not have a motive in the shooting. The investigation is continuing, Eannotti said.  

Related posts:

  1. Third break-in at rescue mission’s warehouse
  2. Police charge two youths in hate vandalism case
  3. Congressman Jim Himes hosts panel to discuss race relations in Darien
  4. Jury selection postponed to March for former police commissioner

Previous Post Beardsley Zoo kicks off campaign to reduce plastic waste Next Post Stratford property transfers: July 30 to Aug. 3
About author
Melvin Mason

Melvin Mason


Editor for the Stratford Star. Former reporter for the Darien Times.

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress