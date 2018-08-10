Stratford Star

Mobile mammography coach will be in Trumbull August 16

By Julie Miller on August 10, 2018 in Community, Lead News ·

The St. Vincent’s Breast Health Center will offer free and low-cost digital mammography screenings through its mobile mammography coach for women age 40 and older on Thursday, Aug. 16, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., at Stop & Shop, 100 Quality St., Trumbull.

Prescriptions required and appointments are needed.

For those who have insurance, bring your card and a photo ID at time of visit.

To schedule an appointment, call the St. Vincent’s Breast Health Center at 203-576-5500.

The mobile mammography program is made possible through St. Vincent’s SWIM Across the Sound, Connecticut’s leader in cancer education, prevention screenings, and support services in the area.

Related posts:

  1. Dragon-shaped Corn Maze benefits St. Vincent’s SWIM Across the Sound
  2. Easton Arts Council to hold member art show
  3. Art show submission deadline now April 24
  4. Nichols Garden Club seeks interesting gardens for 2019 tour

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Police seeking man in burglary investigation Next Post DEEP designates Saturday, Aug. 11 as ‘Free Fishing License Day’
About author

Julie Miller


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress