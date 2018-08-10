The St. Vincent’s Breast Health Center will offer free and low-cost digital mammography screenings through its mobile mammography coach for women age 40 and older on Thursday, Aug. 16, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., at Stop & Shop, 100 Quality St., Trumbull.

Prescriptions required and appointments are needed.

For those who have insurance, bring your card and a photo ID at time of visit.

To schedule an appointment, call the St. Vincent’s Breast Health Center at 203-576-5500.

The mobile mammography program is made possible through St. Vincent’s SWIM Across the Sound, Connecticut’s leader in cancer education, prevention screenings, and support services in the area.