Bic Retirees meeting Sept. 11

All Bic retirees are invited to a meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 11, at 1 p.m., at American Legion Hall  630 Grassy Hill Rd, Orange.

Coffee and doughnuts will be available.

For more information, call Pat Rua, president at 203-283-5581.

