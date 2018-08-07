Stratford Star

Stratford students earn academic recognition

By Stratford Star on August 7, 2018

Named to spring dean’s list

Champlain College: Margaret DeCapua.

Coastal Carolina University: Emily Ayala, sociology; Nora Bannister, biology.

Connecticut College: Kathryn Rooney, class of 2021, undeclared major.

Lehigh University: Meghan Reynolds.

Marist College: Samantha Errico, class of 2018, applied mathematics; Julianna Boras, class of 2018, economics; Remy Cooper, class of 2020, psychology; Alexandra Augusztin, class of 2021, liberal arts; Paige Hoydick, class of 2021, psychology.

Plymouth State University: Nadine Mahoney, president’s list, social science; Christopher Gonzalez, dean’s list.

Rochester Institute of Technology: Kyle Fasanella, game design and development program.

Roger Williams University: Ashley Lynch.

Susquehanna University: Alyssa Matte.

University of Hartford: Carissa DiCicco, Jayla Frederick, Cameron Belliveau, Sirette Vicenty, Nassim Amirouche, Stephanie Alexandre, Jasmine Streeter, Timothy Breiner, Patrick Murat, Toby Poole.

University of New Hampshire: Brooke Kealey, high honors; Gabriela Misiewicz, honors; Stephanie Habasinski, high honors.

 

Earn degrees

Hofstra University: Katarina Sokol, bachelor of science in biology.

Stevenson University: Matthew Alcantara and Crystal Holly.

Tufts University: Julia Prusaczyk, bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering (BSCHE).

University of New Hampshire: Brooke Kealey, BS in Nutr:Dietetics; Shauna Connell, BA in Communication; Emily DuRivage, BS in Human Developmnt & Family Studies.

 

Academic all-conference list

Brian Valeriano was among 66 Western New England University student athletes honored on Monday, June 11 as the Commonwealth Coast Conference (CCC) announced its spring Academic All-Conference Team. Valeriano is working toward a degree in electrical engineering.

 

