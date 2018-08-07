Stratford students earn academic recognition

Named to spring dean’s list
Champlain College: Margaret DeCapua.
Coastal Carolina University: Emily Ayala, sociology; Nora Bannister, biology.
Connecticut College: Kathryn Rooney, class of 2021, undeclared major.
Lehigh University: Meghan Reynolds.
Marist College: Samantha Errico, class of 2018, applied mathematics; Julianna Boras, class of 2018, economics; Remy Cooper, class of 2020, psychology; Alexandra Augusztin, class of 2021, liberal arts; Paige Hoydick, class of 2021, psychology.
Plymouth State University: Nadine Mahoney, president’s list, social science; Christopher Gonzalez, dean’s list.
Rochester Institute of Technology: Kyle Fasanella, game design and development program.
Roger Williams University: Ashley Lynch.
Susquehanna University: Alyssa Matte.
University of Hartford: Carissa DiCicco, Jayla Frederick, Cameron Belliveau, Sirette Vicenty, Nassim Amirouche, Stephanie Alexandre, Jasmine Streeter, Timothy Breiner, Patrick Murat, Toby Poole.
University of New Hampshire: Brooke Kealey, high honors; Gabriela Misiewicz, honors; Stephanie Habasinski, high honors.
Earn degrees
Hofstra University: Katarina Sokol, bachelor of science in biology.
Stevenson University: Matthew Alcantara and Crystal Holly.
Tufts University: Julia Prusaczyk, bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering (BSCHE).
University of New Hampshire: Brooke Kealey, BS in Nutr:Dietetics; Shauna Connell, BA in Communication; Emily DuRivage, BS in Human Developmnt & Family Studies.
Academic all-conference list
Brian Valeriano was among 66 Western New England University student athletes honored on Monday, June 11 as the Commonwealth Coast Conference (CCC) announced its spring Academic All-Conference Team. Valeriano is working toward a degree in electrical engineering.