Registration for Stratford Public Schools

For registration of students to attend Stratford Public Schools, call 203-381-6924 for an appointment or attend in person from Aug. 13-31, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the registration department, 719 Birdseye Street. No DCF walkins; DCF registrations are by appointment only. More information about registration is available at stratfordk12.org.

The registration process must be completed online prior to coming to the registration department. Parents need to provide their child’s original birth certificate or passport, health assessment record from the physician which should include immunizations and physicals, driver’s license or parent id, prior school records and transcripts for grades 10 through 12, a copy of lease/mortgage document and two current, but different utility bills to prove legal residency. If a child has special needs, bring a copy of IEP or 504.