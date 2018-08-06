Boat explodes after departing Birdseye Boat Launch

A father and son with plans to go for a boat ride on Monday sustained burns after the vessel’s engine exploded shortly after the two boarded at the Birdseye Boat Launch.

Fire Marshal Brian Lampart said the father and his 19-year-old son, both from Beacon Falls, boarded the 21-foot Nariah boat just after 3 p.m. Monday. The boat’s engine failed shortly after they were on board. Lampart said the boat’s engine exploded after someone tried to restart it. Both men escaped from the burning boat with minor burns. The father was taken to Bridgeport Hospital for treatment.

The Stratford Fire Department Marine Unit was able to put out the fire on the boat before it sank, Lampart said. The boat was later brought back to the boat launch. It was declared a total loss, he said.

Lampart said investigation into the fire is continuing.