Thank you to the new Town Council

To the Editor:

After two long and difficult years suffering through poorly administered monthly meetings filled with the senseless ramblings of incompetent, rude, infantile, narcissist bullies who together constituted perhaps the worse Town Council in Stratford’s long history, it is so very refreshing to attend Council meetings today since Messers, Connor, O’Brien and others were sworn into office.

Gone are the endless inefficient meetings laced with nasty self-indulgent rhetoric and vicious ad hominem character attacks. Finally, the adults are back in the chambers and we owe Mr. Connor a debt of gratitude for his steady demeanor.

I only hope Mayor Hoydick and our citizens at large appreciate this amazing change in tone and demeanor, which Mr. Connor, in large part, affords this majestic body politic. Let’s hope we never return to the prior state. I pray that those former council members, now retired from public endeavor, will remain retired and fall into the deep abyss of forgotten history, a position befitting their befouled tenure.