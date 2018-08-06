Stratford Star

Boys soccer: Baccielo to helm Bulldogs

By HAN Network on August 6, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports, Sports Features, Sports Lead ·

Bunnell High School is excited to announce the hiring of Joe Baccielo as the Boys Soccer Head Coach.

Baccielo brings a wealth of soccer playing and coaching experience to BHS.

Some of his achievements include:
As a Player; All-State at Platt Tech, leading the state in goals scored in 2009.
Two-time NCAA All-American at Post University holding the all-time school record for goals scored.
Two-time Conference Player of the Year
Played professionally in the United Soccer League for the Orange Country Blues.

As a Coach:
Pro Coach with Team Excel Soccer and former JV Coach at Ridgefield High.

