Boys basketball: Powell hired as Bunnell HC

Bunnell is excited to announce that Dannie Powell has been hired as the Head Boys Basketball Coach at Bunnell High School.

Powell was a former standout at Stratford High, a two-time all-state player who scored over 1,000 points in his career. As a scholarship player at CCSU, he was the captain of the 2007 team that qualified for the NCAA tournament.Powell returns back to Bunnell where he was a varsity assistant coach during Bunnell’s back-to-back league championships. He was the varsity assistant coach at Fairfield Prep during their state championship season in 2015.

Powell took over as head boys basketball coach at Capital Prep Harbor in its first season, accumulating a record of 12-3. He’s been involved as a head coach and manager on the AAU circuit with the Connecticut Elite Basketball program for the last eight years.

